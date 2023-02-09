Left Menu

Moscow: Dialogue with US on New START nuclear arms treaty has not stopped

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 09-02-2023 14:46 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 14:40 IST
Sergei Ryabkov Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Thursday that dialogue with the United States over the New Start nuclear arms reduction treaty had not stopped.

In a televised press conference in Moscow, Ryabkov said Moscow was aware of the importance of ongoing talks over the treaty, which limits the number of nuclear warheads that the United States and Russia can have deployed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

