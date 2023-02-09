Moscow: Dialogue with US on New START nuclear arms treaty has not stopped
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 09-02-2023 14:46 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 14:40 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Thursday that dialogue with the United States over the New Start nuclear arms reduction treaty had not stopped.
In a televised press conference in Moscow, Ryabkov said Moscow was aware of the importance of ongoing talks over the treaty, which limits the number of nuclear warheads that the United States and Russia can have deployed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- New Start
- Russia
- Ryabkov
- Moscow
- Sergei Ryabkov
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Washington's possible tank deliveries to Ukraine a 'blatant provocation' - Russian ambassador
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: U.S., Germany to send tanks, sources say
Russia rekindles old friendship with South Africa, its ally against apartheid
Russia defence ministry says frigate tests strike capabilities in Atlantic
Russia defence ministry says frigate tests strike capabilities in Atlantic