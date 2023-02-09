Is Bihar govt testing waters to see if caste violence works for its politics: BJP MP Rudy

BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy claimed on Thursday that caste was a factor in the recent killing of two youngsters in Bihar's Saran district and questioned if the state government was ''testing the waters'' to see if caste conflagration was good enough for its politics.

He urged the Centre to send a team to assess the real situation on ground. He noted that the local administration has shut internet services there. Rudy told reporters in Parliament complex that the two young persons were victims of caste-inflicted wounds.

''Is the state government of Bihar testing the waters at Chhapra in Saran trying to see whether caste escalation is good enough for its politics? This requires a thorough investigation,'' the Saran MP said. The site of violence is in the neighbourhood of his constituency.

He said what worried him was the violence has come close on the heels of the caste survey started by the state government. Only recently, nearly 150 people died in the district consuming spurious liquor and the National Human Rights Commission has been looking into these deaths, he noted. A group of people belonging to one caste had assaulted some men from another caste, leading to the death of two persons. The state police has arrested several accused and has asserted that it will bring the guilty to book swiftly.

