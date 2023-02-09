Half eaten body of missing woman found Corbett park

Police on Thursday found a half-eaten body of a missing woman from the buffer zone of Corbett Tiger Reserve.

Body of 38-year-old Kamala Devi was found near Badangarh canal by forest guards, Chief Conservator of Forest, Kumaon Prasanna Kumar Patra said.

Kamala Devi was missing since Wednesday evening from a village in Salt area of Almora district, he said.

It is not clear whether she was killed by a tiger or leopard, Patra said.

