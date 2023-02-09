Putin says Russia should become centre of drone development
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 09-02-2023 17:33 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 17:26 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia should build a system for developing drones, and that the country should be a "source of technology and competence".
Russian forces have made extensive use of drones, including those purchased from Iran, during their ongoing military campaign in Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Vladimir Putin
- Iran
- Russian
- Ukraine
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Britain sounds alarm on Russia-based hacking group
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Allies pledge modern tanks to Ukraine
WRAPUP 2-Germany, U.S. to send battle tanks to Ukraine, Russia slams decision
New U.S. envoy arrives in Russia - embassy
Ukrainian military says destroyed 24 Russian drones, warns of more attacks