Construction worker dies after falling from first floor of building in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2023 17:33 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 17:27 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 35-year-old labourer died after allegedly falling from the first floor of a building following the collapse of a wall during renovation work here on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place in northwest Delhi's Subhash Place, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said, around 9.45 am on Thursday, information regarding a wall collapse at a house in G block, Shakurpur was received at Subhash Place police station.

Police reached the spot and Raghubansh, who hails from Patki village in Banka district of Bihar, was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries, she said.

The first floor of the three-storey vacant building, which houses a church on the ground floor, was being renovated when a wall collapsed and the labourer fell to the ground, she added.

''We have registered a case under section 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code at Subhash Place police station and further investigation is in progress,'' the DCP said.

Father of the church, Emanuel, said the building was 35 years old.

