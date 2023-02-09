Left Menu

Maha: Man held for killing wife in Virar

A man has been arrested along with one more person for allegedly killing his wife in Virar in Maharashtras Palghar district, a police official said on Thursday.The body of Priyanka Patil, in her mid-30s, was found from her home in Shankar Pada on February 1, and a murder probe began after the post mortem report put the cause of death as strangulation, Virar police station senior inspector Rajendra Kamble said.Footage of more than 100 CCTV cameras was checked for clues.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 09-02-2023 17:45 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 17:32 IST
Maha: Man held for killing wife in Virar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been arrested along with one more person for allegedly killing his wife in Virar in Maharashtra's Palghar district, a police official said on Thursday.

The body of Priyanka Patil, in her mid-30s, was found from her home in Shankar Pada on February 1, and a murder probe began after the post mortem report put the cause of death as strangulation, Virar police station senior inspector Rajendra Kamble said.

''Footage of more than 100 CCTV cameras was checked for clues. We received a tip off that her husband doubted her character and wanted to kill her. We arrested her husband's friend first in connection with the murder,'' he said.

''Her husband was held next on a tip off from Titwala. Further probe into the case continues,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

 India
2
KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial network across Japan

KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial netw...

 Japan
3
IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we must prepare - WHO; World should 'calm down' about China COVID variants - Chinese scientist and more

Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we mu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023