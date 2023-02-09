No change in approach to Syria govt after earthquake - France
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 09-02-2023 17:52 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 17:40 IST
- Country:
- France
France's political approach to the Syrian government will not change, a foreign ministry spokesman said on Thursday, adding that aid in response to the earthquake would go through non-governmental organisations and the United Nations mechanism.
"Our political approach is not changing and contrary to Bashar al-Assad we are working in favour of the Syrian population," Deputy foreign ministry spokesman Francois Delmas told reporters in a briefing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Francois Delmas
- France
- Syrian
- Bashar al-Assad
Advertisement