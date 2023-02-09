Left Menu

DCW issues notice to Delhi Police over kidnapping of BJP leader’s minor daughter

09-02-2023
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to the city police in connection with the alleged kidnapping of the one-and-a-half-year-old daughter of a Delhi BJP youth president.

The panel has sought a copy of the FIR and an action taken report in the matter by February 11.

The DCW said that it learnt that two motorcycle-borne persons abducted the girl and then left her at a distance.

The minor girl was allegedly abducted from near Jhandewalan Mandir in central Delhi on Wednesday and was later abandoned near a temple, police had said.

''We received two PCR calls at 5.16 pm and 5.21 pm on Wednesday regarding the abduction of the child from outside Rani Jhansi Road,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Shweta Chauhan had said.

Several police teams swung into action to trace the girl. However, a call was received at child helpline 1098 and the girl was found at Maurice Nagar in northeast Delhi.

''A case has been registered under IPC section 363 (punishment for kidnapping) at the DBG Road police station. Further investigation is in progress,'' the DCP had said.

