Left Menu

Malaysia PM vows to facilitate peace talks in restive southern Thailand

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim pledged to "do whatever is required" to facilitate a peaceful solution to a long-simmering insurgency in southern Thailand, during an official visit to Bangkok on Thursday. Since 2013 Malaysia has helped facilitate peace talks between the separatists groups and Thai government but the process been disrupted disrupted.

Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2023 18:25 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 18:08 IST
Malaysia PM vows to facilitate peace talks in restive southern Thailand
Malaysia's PM Anwar Ibrahim (Image Credit: Twitter/@anwaribrahim) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim pledged to "do whatever is required" to facilitate a peaceful solution to a long-simmering insurgency in southern Thailand, during an official visit to Bangkok on Thursday. More than 7,300 people have been killed since 2004 in fighting between Thai forces and shadowy groups seeking independence for the predominantly Muslim and ethnically Malay provinces of Narathiwat, Yala, Pattani and parts of Songkhla, which border Malaysia.

The area was part of the Patani sultanate that Thailand annexed in a 1909 treaty with Britain. Anwar stressed the insurgency is an internal issue for Thailand but said Malaysia will do whatever it can to help find a peaceful solution to the conflict, starting with appointing Zulkifli Zainal Abidin, 65, a former head of Malaysia's armed forces as facilitator to the process.

"It is our duty as a good neighbour and family to do whatever is required and necessary to facilitate the process," Anwar said. Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said cooperation will help address the problems in the restive provinces, specifically greater economic development and improved connectivity between the two countries.

The Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN), the main insurgent group involved in talks with the Thai government did not comment when contacted by Reuters. Since 2013 Malaysia has helped facilitate peace talks between the separatists groups and Thai government but the process been disrupted disrupted. The latest round of talks resumed last year after a two-year suspension due to the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

 India
2
KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial network across Japan

KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial netw...

 Japan
3
IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we must prepare - WHO; World should 'calm down' about China COVID variants - Chinese scientist and more

Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we mu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023