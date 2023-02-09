Left Menu

Coast Guard, DRI seize Rs 10 crore worth gold smuggled from Sri Lanka

The Coast Guard and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence DRI have seized nearly 18 kg of gold in the district, with a diving operation helping secure the yellow metal from the seabed.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-02-2023 18:20 IST
The Coast Guard and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) have seized nearly 18 kg of gold in the district, with a diving operation helping secure the yellow metal from the seabed. In a joint operation, the Coast Guard along with DRI, Chennai, seized 17.74 kg of gold, worth about Rs 10.50 crore from Mandapam while it was being smuggled from Sri Lanka by the sea route, a Defence release here said.

Based on an intelligence input from DRI, Chennai, Indian Coast Guard Station Mandapam deployed a joint team onboard Interceptor Boat (IB) C-432 on February 7. ''The team maintained surveillance in Gulf of Mannar for two days for any suspicious activity. On the night of Feb 8, the IB boarded a suspicious boat which was trying to escape at high speed to evade interception. On rummaging the boat, suspected contraband was not found and it was suspected that the same was thrown overboard during interception.'' ''Therefore, a diving operation was conducted by the ICG team in the probable area and a consignment of 17.74 kg gold was recovered from the seabed. The fishing boat along with 3 crew have been handed over to Coastal Security Group, Mandapam for further legal action,'' the release added.

