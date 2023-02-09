Left Menu

Zelenskiy aide: question of fighter jets for Ukraine 'resolved'

Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2023 18:47 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 18:28 IST
Zelenskiy aide: question of fighter jets for Ukraine 'resolved'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The question of fighter jets for Ukraine has been resolved, a senior aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday as the president held talks in Brussels on Kyiv's request for more weapons to fight Russian forces.

"The question of long-range weaponry and fighter jets for Ukraine has been resolved," Andriy Yermak, chief of the presidential staff, wrote on the Telegram messaging app. "Details still to follow."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

 India
2
KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial network across Japan

KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial netw...

 Japan
3
IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we must prepare - WHO; World should 'calm down' about China COVID variants - Chinese scientist and more

Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we mu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023