Zelenskiy aide: question of fighter jets for Ukraine 'resolved'
Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2023 18:47 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 18:28 IST
The question of fighter jets for Ukraine has been resolved, a senior aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday as the president held talks in Brussels on Kyiv's request for more weapons to fight Russian forces.
"The question of long-range weaponry and fighter jets for Ukraine has been resolved," Andriy Yermak, chief of the presidential staff, wrote on the Telegram messaging app. "Details still to follow."
