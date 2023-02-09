U.S. cyber-related sanctions target six Russians, one Ukrainian -Treasury website
Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2023 18:36 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 18:36 IST
The Biden administration issued a new batch of Russia-related sanctions over cyber activities, according to a notice posted on the U.S. Department of Treasury website on Thursday.
The sanctions target seven individuals, including six Russians and one Ukrainian, the notice said.
