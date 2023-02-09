Left Menu

Haryana made rapid strides to occupy place on global map, CM Khattar

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 09-02-2023 18:42 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 18:42 IST
Haryana made rapid strides to occupy place on global map, CM Khattar
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana has made rapid strides to occupy a place on the global map, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said here on Thursday.

Khattar, who was delivering the keynote address at a meeting organised by IIM-Rohtak related to India's presidency of the G20, said, ''Haryana has emerged as an economic and sporting powerhouse, a hub of manufacturing activity and a cynosure of all investing eyes -- both domestic and foreign.'' The theme of India's G20 presidency -- ''Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (One Earth, One Family, One Future)'' -- outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi aims to induce inclusive collaboration among developed and emerging nations and recognise the significance of collective and united action, Khattar added.

Stressing that India has the potential to convert challenges into opportunities, the Haryana chief minister said the G20 presidency offers an unprecedented scope to prove the country's credentials as a global force and establish its credibility in resolving global economic issues.

''I am sure India's G20 presidency will usher in a new global order marked by amity and brotherhood,'' he said.

National Green Tribunal Chairman Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, Member of Parliament Satyapal Singh, Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, IIM-Rohtak Director Dr Dheeraj Sharma were among the dignitaries present at the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

 India
2
KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial network across Japan

KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial netw...

 Japan
3
IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we must prepare - WHO; World should 'calm down' about China COVID variants - Chinese scientist and more

Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we mu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023