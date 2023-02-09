Left Menu

EU's Michel: We need to provide maximum support for Ukraine

Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2023 18:45 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 18:45 IST
EU's Michel: We need to provide maximum support for Ukraine

The European Union must continue to provide maximum support to Ukraine, whose President Volodomyr Zelenskiy has talked about the military needs for his country during an EU summit in Brussels, European Council President Charles Michel told reporters on Thursday.

"We understand that the coming weeks and months will be of decisive importance. We must remain open-eyed, we must continue to provide maximum level support", Michel said during a joint press conference with Zelenskiy and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

"Artillery, munitions, defence systems (...) you have told us exactly what you need and what you need now", Michel added, looking at the Ukrainian president next to him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

 India
2
KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial network across Japan

KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial netw...

 Japan
3
IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we must prepare - WHO; World should 'calm down' about China COVID variants - Chinese scientist and more

Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we mu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023