Left Menu

15 kg heroin, Rs 8.40 lakh cash found in possession of 17-year-old boy in Amritsar

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-02-2023 18:49 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 18:49 IST
15 kg heroin, Rs 8.40 lakh cash found in possession of 17-year-old boy in Amritsar
  • Country:
  • India

A 17-year-old boy was apprehended in Amritsar after 15 kg heroin and Rs 8.40 lakh cash were found in his possession, a top police official said on Thursday.

The juvenile was held at a checkpoint on Ram Tirath Road in the city by teams of the Counter Intelligence (CI) unit of Amritsar based on human inputs, Director General of Punjab Police Gaurav Yadav said.

The juvenile, along with an accomplice identified as Resham Singh of Khasa village in Amritsar, was going to deliver the drug consignment, he said.

Resham Singh, who prima-facie seems to be the mastermind behind the narcotics smuggling racket, managed to flee, Yadav added.

The development came 10 days after the Punjab Police busted a transborder drug smuggling cartel with the arrest of a smuggler and seizure of five kilogram heroin and Rs 12.15 lakh cash during a special checking at Thattha village in Amritsar's Lopoke.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the consignment of drugs was airdropped by Pakistan-based smugglers using a drone, Yadav said in a statement.

Assistant Inspector General of CI wing Amritsar Amarjit Singh Bajwa said the father and the grandfather of the juvenile are serving prison sentences under the NDPS Act.

A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered at a police station in Amritsar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

 India
2
KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial network across Japan

KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial netw...

 Japan
3
IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we must prepare - WHO; World should 'calm down' about China COVID variants - Chinese scientist and more

Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we mu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023