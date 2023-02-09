New EU sanctions will target Putin's propagandists, von der Leyen says

New European sanctions against Russia will include new export bans worth more than 10 billion euros ($10.7 billion) and will take on Russian president Vladimir Putin's propagandists, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told reporters on Thursday.

"We will target Putin's propagandists because their lies are poisoning the public space in Russia and abroad", von der Leyen said during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

The new sanctions "will further starve Russia's military machine and shake the foundations of its economy", she added. ($1 = 0.9288 euros)

