Police sub-inspector kills self in UP's Meerut    Meerut (UP),  Feb 9 (PTI) A sub inspector allegedly committed suicide '

A 45-year-old sub-inspector of Uttar Pradesh Police allegedly shot himself dead at his Police Lines residence here, officials said on Thursday.

Indrajit Singh shot himself with his licensed pistol when his wife and children were in another room late on Wednesday night, they said.

Singh was posted in Saharanpur and had come home on a two-day leave. No suicide note has been found and the reason behind the suicide is not immediately known, the police said.

The police have sent the body for post mortem. Singh's pistol has also been seized.

The matter is being investigated. The reason behind the suicide has not yet been ascertained, Circle Officer Arvind Chaurasia said. Singh's family members told the police that he came home two days ago to attend a relative's wedding.

