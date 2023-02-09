Zelenskiy aide edits own post, says fighter jets for Ukraine 'may be resolved'

A senior aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy edited his own social media post on Thursday to say the question of fighter jets for Ukraine may be resolved, after earlier writing that it had already been resolved.

Andriy Yermak, chief of the presidential staff, had issued the initial post as Zelenskiy held talks in Brussels at which he raised Kyiv's request for more weapons to fight Russian forces. "It seems the question of long-range weaponry and fighter jets for Ukraine may be resolved," Andriy Yermak, chief of the presidential staff, wrote in the edited post on the Telegram messaging app. "Details still to follow."

The initial version of the post was more categorical, saying the question "has been resolved."

