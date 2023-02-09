WRAPUP 9-Zelenskiy says some European leaders have promised aircraft

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday he had heard from several European Union leaders at a summit that they were ready to provide Kyiv with aircraft, hinting at what would be one of the biggest shifts yet in Western support for Ukraine. Zelenskiy gave no further details about the pledges, and there was no immediate confirmation from any European countries. But his remarks came amid signs during a European tour that countries were closer to lifting one of the main taboos in military aid for Kyiv since Russia's invasion last year.

"Europe will be with us until our victory. I've heard it from a number of European leaders... about the readiness to give us the necessary weapons and support, including the aircraft," Zelenskiy told a news conference. "I have a number of bilaterals now, we are going to raise the issue of the fighter jets and other aircraft," he said.

Moments earlier, Zelenskiy's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, posted on social media that the question of long-range weaponry and fighter jets for Ukraine had been resolved and details would follow. He later edited the post to say the issue "may be resolved." Western countries that have provided Ukraine with arms have so far refused to send fighter jets or long range weapons capable of striking deep inside Russia.

But the mood has appeared to have begun to shift during Zelenskiy's European tour, which began on Wednesday with a visit to London and Paris. Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised to train Ukrainian pilots to fly advanced NATO fighter jets. He stopped short of offering to supply the planes, but said nothing was off the table.

Addressing the summit of the 27 leaders of EU countries, Zelenskiy called for tighter sanctions on Moscow and punishment for Russian leaders responsible for the attack on Ukraine nearly a year ago. "I am grateful to all of you who are helping, grateful to everyone who understands how much Ukraine right now needs these possibilities. We need artillery guns, shells for them, modern tanks, long-range missiles, modern aircraft," he said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it would be Ukrainians who suffered if Britain or other Western countries supplied fighter jets to Kyiv, and that the line between indirect and direct Western involvement in the war was disappearing. Such actions "lead to an escalation of tension, prolong the conflict and make the conflict more and more painful for Ukraine," Peskov said.

Summit chair Charles Michel said the EU needed to provide "maximum" support for Ukraine. "We understand that the coming weeks and months will be of decisive importance," Michel told reporters at a news conference with Zelenskiy. "Artillery, munitions, defence systems (...) you have told us exactly what you need and what you need now," Michel added.

Zelenskiy, making only his second trip outside Ukraine since the invasion following a visit to Washington in December, received a standing ovation in the European Parliament from lawmakers, some in blue and yellow Ukrainian colours. He praised Europeans for taking in millions of refugees. "I would like to thank you, all of you, who have been helping our people, our ordinary citizens, our resettled people here who called on their leaders to increase and enhance their support," Zelenskiy said in his speech there.

QUEST FOR EU MEMBERSHIP TALKS Ukraine submitted its application to join the EU days after Russia launched its full-scale invasion last year, and now wants formal membership talks to start within months. A Ukrainian official said Kyiv was "absolutely sure the decision to start accession negotiations can be taken this year".

Some EU member states want to give Ukraine the morale boost that would come with opening the talks swiftly. But others are more cautious, stressing that would-be members must meet hurdles such as cracking down on corruption before talks can begin. Russian forces have been advancing in recent weeks for the first time in half a year, fortified with tens of thousands of freshly mobilised recruits, in relentless winter battles that both sides describe as some of the bloodiest of the war.

Kyiv says it expects Moscow to broaden that offensive with a big push as the invasion's Feb. 24 anniversary approaches. Russia said it had destroyed four Ukrainian artillery depots in the Donetsk region. Ukraine's military said that over past 24 hours, Russian troops maintained offensives in the regions of Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Novopavlivka and Vuhledar.

Serhiy Haidai, Ukraine's governor of the mostly Russian-occupied eastern Luhansk province, described a major new Russian assault around Kreminna, along a northern stretch of the eastern front. The Russians "are trying to build on their success by pushing through out defenders' defences," he told Ukrainian television. "So far they have had no significant success, our defence forces are holding firmly there."

Reuters could not immediately verify the battlefield accounts. The Wagner mercenary group, which has spearheaded Russia's assault on the Donetsk town of Bakhmut, has stopped recruiting prisoners to fight in Ukraine, Wagner's founder Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Thursday.

Wagner has recruited thousands of prisoners with promises of pardons. Kyiv and Western countries say huge numbers of them have been killed in human wave attacks around Bakhmut. Russia launched the war it calls a "special military operation" to combat what it describes as a security threat from Ukraine's ties to the West. Ukraine and the West say Russia's invasion is an unprovoked land grab.

