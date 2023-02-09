Left Menu

Ukraine agrees repairs of heavy armour in Czech Republic

Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2023 20:48 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 20:48 IST
The Ukrainian army's armoured vehicles will be repaired in the Czech Republic as part of Prague's military help against Russia's aggression, the Czech Defence Ministry said. State-owned company VOP CZ signed a memorandum of understanding with Ukraine's government arms manufacturer Ukroboronprom on the repairs on Monday, the ministry said, without giving further details.

"The memorandum ... contains a specific plan and timetable for the repairs or securing of spare parts," said Ales Vytecka, director of Czech government's AMOS agency for military cooperation, who co-signed the memorandum. The Czech Republic has been one of the top weapons providers to Kyiv among NATO alliance allies since Russia invaded Ukraine last February, supplying Ukraine with armoured personnel carriers, tanks or howitzers.

