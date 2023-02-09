Left Menu

Slovakia to get German air defence systems to cover Ukraine border

Germany will donate two close-range MANTIS air defence systems to Slovakia which will use them to protect its eastern border with Ukraine, the Slovak Defence Ministry said on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2023 21:01 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 21:01 IST
Germany will donate two close-range MANTIS air defence systems to Slovakia which will use them to protect its eastern border with Ukraine, the Slovak Defence Ministry said on Thursday. NATO member Slovakia has boosted its air defences with the help of several Patriot systems operated by NATO allies after donating its ageing S-300 system to Ukraine last year, and has sought to get additional equipment. The automated, stationary MANTIS systems made for the German army serve to protect limited areas such as bases.

"(MANTIS) will strengthen protection of the eastern border with Ukraine, secured by forces and means of the Slovak armed forces," the ministry said in a statement. Each has up to eight turrets, two sensor units and a control centre. It can protect from incoming rockets, drones, artillery and mortar shells.

Slovakia has supported Ukraine with arms supplies including heavy equipment, and its eastern town of Michalovce hosts a German centre for servicing German equipment delivered to Ukraine.

