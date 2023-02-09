Pakistani PM approves IMF agreement, says Geo citing sources

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has approved a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and all mattters over the bailout program are settled, local broadcaster Geo said on Thursday, citing sources.

Cash-strapped Pakistan had been due to wrap up talks on Thursday with the IMF in a bid to unlock stalled funds from a $6.5 billion bailout to ward off economic meltdown.

