Pakistani PM approves IMF agreement, says Geo citing sources

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 09-02-2023 21:22 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 21:19 IST
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has approved a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and all mattters over the bailout program are settled, local broadcaster Geo said on Thursday, citing sources.
Cash-strapped Pakistan had been due to wrap up talks on Thursday with the IMF in a bid to unlock stalled funds from a $6.5 billion bailout to ward off economic meltdown.
