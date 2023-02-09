Over 200 Nicaraguan political prisoners freed, sent to U.S.

More than 200 political prisoners in Nicaragua have been released and are being flown to the United States, a U.S. State Department spokesperson said on Thursday.

The spokesperson confirmed earlier comments by a senior U.S. source who said Nicaragua had unilaterally decided to release 222 people, and that the United States helped arrange transportation out of the Central American country. In recent years, President Daniel Ortega's administration has detained dozens of opponents, journalists and religious figures, including in the wake of violent anti-government protests in 2018.

The former inmates were expected to land at Dulles International Airport near Washington on Thursday morning, said a person familiar with the matter, citing an email from U.S. officials that was reviewed by Reuters. The State Department will help connect those people with their U.S. resident relatives, the email also said.

A member of the Nicaraguan judiciary confirmed in a televised statement that 222 prisoners had been "deported," describing them as "traitors." Nicaraguan news site Confidencial Digital said that among those released are prisoners who had been in the Modelo prison for more than two years, and prisoners housed at El Chipote prison or under house arrest.

