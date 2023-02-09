Senior diplomat Sherman hopes U.S., China climate cooperation can continue at "difficult time"
Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2023 21:33 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 21:33 IST
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Thursday she hoed that Washington and Beijing would be able to continue to work together on China "at this difficult time."
She listed to a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing areas of potential cooperation with China including fighting the illicit drugs trade, climate, global health and people-to-people exchanges.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Beijing
- China
- Washington
- U.S.
- Senate Foreign Relations Committee
- Wendy Sherman
- State
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Asha the wolf, captured in the U.S., to be shipped to Mexico
U.S. arrests of Cuban, Haitian, Nicaraguan and Venezuelan migrants plummet
U.S. bars Panamanian ex-President Martinelli from entering the country
U.S. FAA revokes access to system for contractors involved in computer outage
Musk says China rivals 'work hardest, smartest'