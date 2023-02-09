Senior diplomat Sherman hopes U.S., China climate cooperation can continue at "difficult time"

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Thursday she hoed that Washington and Beijing would be able to continue to work together on China "at this difficult time."

She listed to a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing areas of potential cooperation with China including fighting the illicit drugs trade, climate, global health and people-to-people exchanges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)