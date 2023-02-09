Blinken calls release of Nicaraguan prisoners 'constructive step' in addressing rights abuses

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday welcomed the release of over 200 political prisoners in Nicaragua, who were flown to the United States, and called it a "constructive step" towards addressing human rights abuses in the country.

"The release of these individuals, one of whom is a U.S. citizen, by the Government of Nicaragua marks a constructive step towards addressing human rights abuses in the country and opens the door to further dialogue between the United States and Nicaragua regarding issues of concern," Blinken said in a statement. He added that those individuals arrived in the U.S. and Washington was providing them medical and legal support.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)