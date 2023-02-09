Yellen says China should delay some debt demands, move faster on restructurings
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-02-2023 22:53 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 22:52 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday that she wants China to move more quickly to support specific debt restructurings for developing countries, especially for Zambia, while leaving broader debt restructuring questions to separate talks.
Yellen told an event at the Center for Strategic and International Studies said that China has held up restructurings because Beijing has demanded that the World Bank, International Monetary Fund and other institutions also participate in reducing debts for distressed countries.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- International Monetary Fund
- Beijing
- China
- Zambia
- U.S. Treasury
- Yellen
- Janet Yellen
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Musk says China rivals 'work hardest, smartest'
China's luxury shoppers free to travel, but many buy locally
China's open borders and push to stoke economy may revive dealmaking, advisers say
The world has no faith in COVID figures released by China: Report
China's growth rate in 2022's final quarter lowest since 2020: Report