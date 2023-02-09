Tunisian president decides to strengthen diplomatic ties with Syria
Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2023 23:50 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 23:50 IST
Tunisian president Kais Saied decided to strengthen diplomatic ties with Syria, the presidency said on Thursday, the clearest sign of Tunisia's intention to fully restore relations with Syria.
Tunisia cut off diplomatic relations with Syria nearly a decade ago, in protest against the suppression of popular protests by President Bashar al-Assad's regime.
After that, Tunisia returned a limited diplomatic mission to Syria in 2017, in part to help track an more than 3,000 Tunisian militants fighting in Syria.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
