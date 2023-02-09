Left Menu

German authorities raid firms suspected of Russia sanctions violations

German authorities searched the premises of three companies early Thursday as part of an ongoing probe into the possible violation of European Union sanctions against Russia, prosecutors said in a statement. The raids followed a Reuters investigation in December into the supply chain that has continued to ship billions of dollars worth of electronic components to Russia despite Western export restrictions and manufacturer bans.

Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2023 23:57 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 23:57 IST
German authorities raid firms suspected of Russia sanctions violations

German authorities searched the premises of three companies early Thursday as part of an ongoing probe into the possible violation of European Union sanctions against Russia, prosecutors said in a statement.

The raids followed a Reuters investigation in December into the supply chain that has continued to ship billions of dollars worth of electronic components to Russia despite Western export restrictions and manufacturer bans. German authorities also searched the residences of three suspects, according to the statement, which didn't name the companies or individuals. The statement said that records, documents and IT equipment were seized.

A person familiar with the case said one of the three companies searched by prosecutors was Smart Impex GmbH, a German wholesaler of IT products that is suspected by authorities of bypassing sanctions on electronic components via an intermediary company in Turkey. Reuters was unable to reach Smart Impex or its manager, Gokturk Agvaz, by phone on Thursday for comment. The names of the other two companies or the three suspects couldn't be determined.

Reuters reported in December that Agvaz had co-founded Azu International Ltd Sti, a wholesale trader of IT products in Turkey, in March 2022. Azu International exported at least $20 million worth of components to Russia last year, including computer chips made by U.S. manufacturers, according to Russian customs records. Some went to a Moscow customer that had received American and non-U.S. products from Smart Impex before Russia invaded Ukraine last February. Agvaz told Reuters in October that Smart Impex had stopped exporting to Russia to comply with EU trade restrictions, but had sold goods to Turkey, a non-EU country that doesn't enforce many of the West's sanctions against Moscow. Asked at the time about Azu International's sales to Russia, Agvaz replied: "This is a business secret of ours."

Smart Impex's managing director resigned in December after reading the Reuters article and subsequent discussions with lawyers, according to a letter he wrote that month to two other partners. The correspondence is available on handelsregister.de, a public German companies registry. The partner who resigned wrote that he hadn't been aware that deliveries from Smart Impex to Azu were destined for Russia, and that he had assumed Smart Impex's Russian business had stopped "at the beginning of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine." Smart Impex said in a written response to German TV show ARD MONITOR, which published an article today about the company, that the allegations were being examined in detail and that its audits so far had shown that the goods it exported to Russia weren't subject to sanctions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

 India
2
KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial network across Japan

KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial netw...

 Japan
3
IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we must prepare - WHO; World should 'calm down' about China COVID variants - Chinese scientist and more

Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we mu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023