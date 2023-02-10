Left Menu

Colombia to establish areas for armed groups as part of peace process

"A territorial concentration which, on the one hand guarantees the possibility of effective control by the armed forces, and also to show that criminal activities are not continued." On Wednesday, Colombia's government said it had made a deal with the Estado Mayor Central, one of the FARC dissident groups, that was meant to encourage further talks and which would see the group have areas for its units to gather. The group, which has some 3,200 members, also pledged to avoid populated areas and main roads.

Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2023 00:04 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 00:04 IST
Colombia to establish areas for armed groups as part of peace process

Colombia will establish areas where members of four armed groups who have agreed to ceasefires can gather, another step in efforts to reach peace or surrender deals, the country's defense minister and military said on Thursday.

President Gustavo Petro, a leftist and former member of a guerilla group, has promised to seek agreements with armed groups to end nearly a six-decade conflict that has killed at least 450,000 people in the Andean nation. The ceasefires with the Clan del Golfo and the Sierra Nevada gangs and two dissident groups founded by ex-members of the FARC rebels who rejected a 2016 peace deal have led to significant reductions in violence during their first month, the government has said.

"There should come a concentration of these organizations," Defense Minister Ivan Velasquez told journalists. "A territorial concentration which, on the one hand guarantees the possibility of effective control by the armed forces, and also to show that criminal activities are not continued." On Wednesday, Colombia's government said it had made a deal with the Estado Mayor Central, one of the FARC dissident groups, that was meant to encourage further talks and which would see the group have areas for its units to gather.

The group, which has some 3,200 members, also pledged to avoid populated areas and main roads. Similar protocols are being negotiated with Segunda Marquetalia, the other FARC dissident group, and the two crime gangs, whose members could receive benefits like reduced sentences for surrendering to authorities.

"A large part of the success of this work should be that groups look for locations to concentrate, where they will stop committing crimes and where we can carry out a protocol that will allow the laying down of arms," said General Luis Mauricio Ospina, an army commander. Troops will guard the outskirts of the areas to protect civilians and members of armed groups, said General Helder Fernan Giraldo, the commander of the armed forces.

Such areas have been used in previous peace processes with the FARC and paramilitary groups, many of whose members later joined crime gangs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

 India
2
KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial network across Japan

KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial netw...

 Japan
3
IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we must prepare - WHO; World should 'calm down' about China COVID variants - Chinese scientist and more

Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we mu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023