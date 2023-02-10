Minnesota Congresswoman Angie Craig assaulted in Washington, her office says

U.S. Representative Angie Craig was assaulted on Thursday in the elevator of her apartment building in Washington, D.C., her office said in a statement. Her chief of staff, Nick Coe, said that the Democrat Minnesota congresswoman suffered bruising, but was "otherwise physically okay." Coe added that there was no evidence to suggest that the attack was politically motivated.

The attack took place early in the morning and the lawmaker "defended herself from the attacker", Coe said. The attacker fled the scene of assault, her office added. "Rep. Craig is grateful to the DC Metropolitan Police Department for their quick response and asks for privacy at this time," her chief of staff added.

Further details about the incident were not immediately available.

