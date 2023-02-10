Left Menu

Staff level agreement between Pakistan and IMF will be reached soon - Finance Secretary

Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2023 00:32 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 00:32 IST
A staff level agreement between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will be reached soon, Pakistan's Secretary of Finance Hamed Sheikh said in a statement on Thursday.

The IMF mission asked for more time for staff-level negotiations and after approval from Washington, the staff level agreement with IMF will be agreed, the finance minister said.

Talks between Pakistan and the IMF were due to finish on Thursday. Hours earlier Geo reported all matters had been settled between both sides over the bailout.

