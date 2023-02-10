Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

U.S. may target Chinese entities linked to spy balloon

The United States will explore taking action against entities connected to China's military that supported the flight of a Chinese spy balloon into U.S. airspace last week, a senior State Department official said on Thursday. Washington is confident that the manufacturer of the Chinese balloon, shot down by the U.S. military last weekend off the U.S. East Coast, has a "direct relationship" with the People's Liberation Army (PLA), the official said in a statement.

German authorities raid firms suspected of Russia sanctions violations

German authorities searched the premises of three companies early Thursday as part of an ongoing probe into the possible violation of European Union sanctions against Russia, prosecutors said in a statement. The raids followed a Reuters investigation in December into the supply chain that has continued to ship billions of dollars worth of electronic components to Russia despite Western export restrictions and manufacturer bans.

Trudeau to join vigil for Montreal daycare crash victims

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will join a grieving suburban Montreal community at a vigil on Thursday after a bus driver plowed his vehicle into a local daycare center, killing two children and injuring six other kids. Police charged the driver, 51-year-old Pierre Ny St-Amand, with nine counts, including first-degree murder and assault offences. Authorities have not yet given any indication of a motive behind the incident in Laval, Quebec, as they wait for a psychological evaluation of the suspect.

Nicaragua releases over 200 political prisoners, most travel to U.S

More than 200 political prisoners in Nicaragua were released and flown to the United States on Thursday, including five former presidential hopefuls and other leading critics of President Daniel Ortega, in what Washington described as a "constructive step" toward improving human rights. A Nicaraguan judge denounced the 222 prisoners released as "traitors" in a televised statement, and said they had been "deported."

Hope fades for survivors as Turkey-Syria earthquake toll passes 20,000

Cold, hunger and despair gripped hundreds of thousands of people left homeless after the earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria three days ago as the death toll passed 20,000 on Thursday. The rescue of a 2-year-old boy after 79 hours trapped in the rubble of a collapsed building in Hatay, Turkey, and several other people raised spirits among weary search crews. But hopes were fading that many more would be found alive in the ruins of towns and cities.

EU looks to tighten borders to keep unwanted migrants away

European Union leaders said on Thursday they would tighten their borders to keep away unwanted immigrants, with some seeking more fences and walls while others would rather spend the money on improving living conditions in worse-off parts of the world. Austria, the Netherlands, Belgium, Ireland and Denmark were among the 27 national leaders meeting in EU hub Brussels to express concern about increasing irregular arrivals, with some 330,000 border crossings recorded last year.

Factbox-Who was freed in Nicaragua's surprise political prisoners release?

Presidential contenders, Catholic clergy and a leading student activist were among the more than 200 people released from Nicaraguan prison cells or house arrest late Wednesday and then flown to the United States on Thursday. Here are some of the prominent Nicaraguans freed:

Peruvians march in southern Juliaca to mourn 19 protest dead

Thousands of demonstrators marched through Peru's southern city of Juliaca on Thursday to commemorate the one-month anniversary of clashes that left 19 people dead in the city, the worst violence in over two months of anti-government protests. Family members and protesters amassed under an overpass for a memorial to the victims after marching past concrete road barriers still pockmarked with bullet holes and the shuttered airport guarded by soldiers and police.

Zelenskiy says some European leaders have promised aircraft

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday he had heard from several European Union leaders at a summit that they were ready to provide Kyiv with aircraft, hinting at what would be one of the biggest shifts yet in Western support for Ukraine. Zelenskiy gave no further details about the pledges, and there was no immediate confirmation from any European countries. But his remarks came amid signs during a European tour that countries were edging closer to lifting one of the main taboos in military aid for Kyiv since Russia's invasion last year.

Exclusive-Under U.S. pressure, Lula delays Brazil docking of Iran warships -sources

Brazil bowed to U.S. pressure and declined an Iranian request for two of its warships to dock in Rio de Janeiro at a time when Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was planning his trip to Washington to meet U.S. leader Joe Biden, sources said. Brazil's decision represents a gesture for closer ties with the Biden administration after U.S.-Brazil relations soured under Lula's far-right predecessor Jair Bolsonaro. The move came despite Lula's longstanding opposition to U.S. sanctions on Tehran, advocating for a neutral foreign policy.

