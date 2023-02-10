Macron doesn't exclude fighter jets for Ukraine but says not priority
Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2023 07:46 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 07:46 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday he did not rule out sending fighter jets to Ukraine at some point, but that such aircraft were not a current military priority.
"Ï exclude absolutely nothing," Macron told reporters in Brussels in the early hours of Friday at the end of a summit of EU leaders, attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
But he said the current priority was to help Ukraine in the weeks and months ahead, and fighter jets could not be delivered in that timeframe.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Macron
- Brussels
- Ukrainian
- Emmanuel Macron
- French
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
- Ukraine
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukrainian military says destroyed 24 Russian drones, warns of more attacks
Ukrainian authorities detain alleged spy in security service
Olympics-Ukrainian Heraskevych unhappy with move to allow Russians to compete in Asia
Zelenskiy says Ukrainian woman killed in Jerusalem attacks
Zelenskiy says situation on Ukrainian front is extremely acute