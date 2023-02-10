Macron doesn't exclude fighter jets for Ukraine but says not priority

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday he did not rule out sending fighter jets to Ukraine at some point, but that such aircraft were not a current military priority.

"Ï exclude absolutely nothing," Macron told reporters in Brussels in the early hours of Friday at the end of a summit of EU leaders, attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

But he said the current priority was to help Ukraine in the weeks and months ahead, and fighter jets could not be delivered in that timeframe.

