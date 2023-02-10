Left Menu

Macron doesn't exclude fighter jets for Ukraine but says not priority

Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2023 07:46 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 07:46 IST
Macron doesn't exclude fighter jets for Ukraine but says not priority

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday he did not rule out sending fighter jets to Ukraine at some point, but that such aircraft were not a current military priority.

"Ï exclude absolutely nothing," Macron told reporters in Brussels in the early hours of Friday at the end of a summit of EU leaders, attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

But he said the current priority was to help Ukraine in the weeks and months ahead, and fighter jets could not be delivered in that timeframe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

 India
2
KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial network across Japan

KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial netw...

 Japan
3
IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we must prepare - WHO; World should 'calm down' about China COVID variants - Chinese scientist and more

Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we mu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023