Pakistan, IMF agree to hold more talks, delaying bailout
Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund have agreed to continue talks on a bailout deal, delaying the disbursement of $1.1 billion in funding critical to keeping the South Asian economy afloat.
"Virtual discussions will continue in the coming days," IMF Pakistan Mission Chief Nathan Porter said in a statement, adding that considerable progress had been made.
