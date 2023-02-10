Pakistan, IMF agree to hold more talks, delaying bailout

Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund have agreed to continue talks on a bailout deal, delaying the disbursement of $1.1 billion in funding critical to keeping the South Asian economy afloat.

"Virtual discussions will continue in the coming days," IMF Pakistan Mission Chief Nathan Porter said in a statement, adding that considerable progress had been made.

