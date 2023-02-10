Left Menu

MP police seize liquor worth Rs 1.1 crore being sent to dry Gujarat

Madhya Pradesh police have seized a truck carrying liquor worth more than Rs 1 crore to dry state Gujarat from Haryana, an official said on Friday. The truck was searched and 558 cartons of premium Indian made foreign liquor IMFL worth Rs 1.12 crore were seized, he said.But the driver told police that he was on his way to Gujarat with the consignment from Haryana, said additional superintendent of police TS Baghel.

PTI | Shajapur | Updated: 10-02-2023 12:58 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 12:57 IST
Madhya Pradesh police have seized a truck carrying liquor worth more than Rs 1 crore to dry state Gujarat from Haryana, an official said on Friday. The Berchha police in Shajapur district had received inputs that a consignment of liquor was being sent to Bihar, another dry state, through MP. Accordingly, they intercepted a truck on Thursday and found it to be laden with automobile spare parts, said the official. “The truck was searched and 558 cartons of premium Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) worth Rs 1.12 crore were seized,” he said.

But the driver told police that he was on his way to Gujarat with the consignment from Haryana, said additional superintendent of police TS Baghel. The official said the driver has been arrested and the truck impounded. “We are verifying his statement and questioning him to know the modus operandi of the network,” he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

