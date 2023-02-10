Left Menu

U.S. violating principles of market economy in mulling property ban- Chinese foreign ministry

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 10-02-2023 13:07 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 13:03 IST
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning (Photo Credit: Chinese foreign ministry website) Image Credit: ANI
The United States is violating the principles of market economy and international trade rules in considering a ban on Chinese citizens buying property in the U.S., the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday.

"Generalizing the concept of national security and politicizing economic, trade and investment issues violate the rules of market economy and international trade rules," Mao Ning said at a regular press briefing.

Mao was responding to a question when asked about Texas and Florida considering a ban on Chinese citizens from buying property.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

