Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 10-02-2023 13:33 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 13:31 IST
Japan govt set to appoint academic Ueda as next BOJ governor - Nikkei
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan's government is likely to appoint Kazuo Ueda, an academic and a former member of the central bank's policy board, as the Bank of Japan's next governor, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Friday. Investors have repeatedly tried to push up Japanese government bond yields in recent months on expectations the BOJ will start to phase out its massive stimulus programme when a new governor takes over after Haruhiko Kuroda's second term ends in April.

The government will also nominate Ryozo Himino, former head of Japan's banking watchdog, and BOJ executive Shinichi Uchida as deputy governors, the Nikkei said. The government initially sounded out incumbent Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya for the top BOJ job, but he declined, the Nikkei reported without citing sources.

The government is expected to present the nominees to parliament on Feb. 14. The yen strengthened from around 131.55 yen per dollar to around 130.60 after the Nikkei report. But it showed a fairly muted reaction, with the dollar last trading down 0.5% against the Japanese currency at 130.85.

In an opinion piece that ran on the Nikkei in July last year, Ueda said warned the BOJ against prematurely raising interest rates just because inflation briefly exceeded 2%. But he also said the BOJ must consider an exit strategy from ultra-loose monetary policy, and review its extraordinary stimulus programme at some point, according to the piece.

Ueda served on the BOJ's board from 1998 to 2005. He voted against raising interest rates to 0.25 percent from zero in August 2000, arguing that the bank could wait a while longer given limited inflation. The BOJ later reversed its decision and cut rates again.

