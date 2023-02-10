Left Menu

Arms, drugs airdropped by Pak drone in Punjab's Tarn Taran seized

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-02-2023 14:09 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 14:09 IST
Arms, drugs airdropped by Pak drone in Punjab's Tarn Taran seized
  • Country:
  • India

A China-made 9mm pistol, some cartridges and three kilogram heroin airdropped by a Pakistani drone near the international border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district were seized by a joint team of BSF and police personnel on Friday, officials said.

Director General of Punjab Police Gaurav Yadav said information was received from a civilian about drone movement in Khemkaran, following which the Tarn Taran police, in a joint operation with the BSF, carried out a search operation and found the contraband.

''On the information provided by a civilian on hearing drone movement in Khemkaran, @TarnTaranPolice in a joint operation with #BSF conducted a deep check of the surrounding fields of PS Khemkaran and recovered 3 Kg Heroin and one 9mm pistol,'' he said in a tweet.

''#Pakistan-backed heroin was recovered and further investigation is ongoing to break forward and backward linkages,'' Yadav added.

Earlier, the Border Security Force (BSF) said its troops detected the drone attempting to intrude into Indian territory from the Pakistani side on the night of February 9.

Counter-drone measures were initiated and the drone was fired upon, an official of the border guarding force said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

 India
2
KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial network across Japan

KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial netw...

 Japan
3
Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we must prepare - WHO; World should 'calm down' about China COVID variants - Chinese scientist and more

Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we mu...

 Global
4
IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023