Arms, drugs airdropped by Pak drone in Punjab's Tarn Taran seized

A China-made 9mm pistol, some cartridges and three kilogram heroin airdropped by a Pakistani drone near the international border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district were seized by a joint team of BSF and police personnel on Friday, officials said.

Director General of Punjab Police Gaurav Yadav said information was received from a civilian about drone movement in Khemkaran, following which the Tarn Taran police, in a joint operation with the BSF, carried out a search operation and found the contraband.

''On the information provided by a civilian on hearing drone movement in Khemkaran, @TarnTaranPolice in a joint operation with #BSF conducted a deep check of the surrounding fields of PS Khemkaran and recovered 3 Kg Heroin and one 9mm pistol,'' he said in a tweet.

''#Pakistan-backed heroin was recovered and further investigation is ongoing to break forward and backward linkages,'' Yadav added.

Earlier, the Border Security Force (BSF) said its troops detected the drone attempting to intrude into Indian territory from the Pakistani side on the night of February 9.

Counter-drone measures were initiated and the drone was fired upon, an official of the border guarding force said.

