Russia complains it can't export grain through Black Sea deal

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 10-02-2023 14:14 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 14:10 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels
Russia's ambassador to the United Nations said on Friday that Moscow has not been able to export any grain as part of the Black Sea grain deal struck between Russia and Ukraine last year due to Western obstacles, the RIA Novosti news agency reported.

The deal, struck last summer, facilitates the export of Ukrainian agricultural products through its southern Black Sea ports with the supervision of Turkey and the United Nations. It was not intended to facilitate Russian grain exports and Russia continues to export large volumes of grain and other agricultural products outside of the deal.

