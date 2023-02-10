Left Menu

PTI | Budaun(Up) | Updated: 10-02-2023 14:30 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 14:28 IST
UP: Girl killed by speeding truck on her way to school
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A nine-year-old girl was crushed to death by a speeding truck on her way to school on Friday in UP's Dataganj Police station area, police said.

'' Nine-year-old Husnara of Bhatkauli village was hit by an oncoming speeding truck on the Dataganj road on Friday morning. She died on the spot,'' said Station House Officer (SHO) Saurabh Singh.

''The truck driver tried to flee from the spot but was caught by the locals and handed over to the police,'' he said.

''The body has been sent for postmortem and the truck driver has been arrested,'' said the SHO.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

