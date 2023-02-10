Jharkhand: Maoist with Rs 15-lakh bounty surrenders

A Maoist, carrying a bounty of Rs 15 lakh on his head, surrendered before security forces in Jharkhand’s Ranchi district on Friday, police said.

Mithilesh Singh alias Duryodhan Mahto, ‘regional commander’ of the CPI (Maoist), was wanted in 104 cases in different districts of the state, IG (Operations) Amol V Homkar said.

“He was a pillar for the CPI (Maoist) in Jharkhand’s Lugu, Jhumra and Parasnath areas,” Homkar said.

The Jharkhand Police, the CRPF and other agencies have been jointly carrying out operations against the CPI (Maoist) and other outfits in the state, the IG said.

Homkar said more than 1,300 Maoists were arrested, around 50 red rebels surrendered and 31 of them were killed during gunfights, in the past three years.

“The base area of the Maoists has shrunk, and they are now restricted to a few pockets in the state,” he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)