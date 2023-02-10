Left Menu

Jharkhand: Maoist with Rs 15-lakh bounty surrenders

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 10-02-2023 14:47 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 14:41 IST
Jharkhand: Maoist with Rs 15-lakh bounty surrenders
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Maoist, carrying a bounty of Rs 15 lakh on his head, surrendered before security forces in Jharkhand’s Ranchi district on Friday, police said.

Mithilesh Singh alias Duryodhan Mahto, ‘regional commander’ of the CPI (Maoist), was wanted in 104 cases in different districts of the state, IG (Operations) Amol V Homkar said.

“He was a pillar for the CPI (Maoist) in Jharkhand’s Lugu, Jhumra and Parasnath areas,” Homkar said.

The Jharkhand Police, the CRPF and other agencies have been jointly carrying out operations against the CPI (Maoist) and other outfits in the state, the IG said.

Homkar said more than 1,300 Maoists were arrested, around 50 red rebels surrendered and 31 of them were killed during gunfights, in the past three years.

“The base area of the Maoists has shrunk, and they are now restricted to a few pockets in the state,” he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

 India
2
KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial network across Japan

KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial netw...

 Japan
3
Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we must prepare - WHO; World should 'calm down' about China COVID variants - Chinese scientist and more

Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we mu...

 Global
4
IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023