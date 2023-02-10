Left Menu

All transfers are to be made in public interest -- for promoting better administration of justice throughout the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2023 15:04 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 15:01 IST
Proposals for transfer of 10 HC judges under various stages of processing: Govt in Lok Sabha
Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
Proposals for transfer of 10 high court judges are under various stages of processing, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju told Lok Sabha on Friday.

Rijiju's statement comes days after the Supreme Court expressed displeasure over Centre's delay in clearing recommendations for transfer of HC judges, saying it was a very serious issue.

In his written reply, the minister asserted that ''no timeline'' has been prescribed in the Memorandum of Procedure (MoP) for transfer of judges from one high court to another. ''As on February 06, 2023, proposals for transfer of 10 high court judges from one high court to other high courts are under various stages of processing,'' Rijiju said.

He said judges of high courts are transferred according to the procedure laid down in the MoP prepared in 1998.

As per the existing MoP, the proposal for transfer of high court judges is initiated by the Chief Justice of India in consultation with four senior-most judges of the Supreme Court, he pointed out. The MoP further provides that the CJI is also expected to take into account the views of the chief justice of the high court from which the judge is to be transferred, as also the chief justice of the high court to which the transfer is to be effected, he said.

''All transfers are to be made in public interest -- for promoting better administration of justice throughout the country. No timeline has been prescribed in the MoP for transfer of judges from one high court to another,'' he noted.

