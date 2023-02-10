Left Menu

Man booked over allegation of cruelty to wife

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2023 15:23 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 15:23 IST
A man has been booked for allegedly subjecting his wife to cruelty, the Delhi Police said on Friday.

The woman had filed a complaint against her husband at the Aman Vihar police station on Thursday, they said.

Following the complaint, in accordance with protocol, assistance of an NGO was sought and the victim was counselled. As the content of her complaint was related to matrimonial dispute, the complaint was forwarded to Crime Against Women Cell, Rohini for further legal proceedings, a senior police officer.

No physical injury was found on the woman's body and she also refused to undergo a medical examination, he said.

''Based on the allegations and content of the complaint, the victim's husband has been booked under sections 107 (security for keeping the peace in other cases) and 151 (arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offences) of the Code Of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) as preventive measure,'' the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

