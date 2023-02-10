India has 16 lakh registered pharmacists

There are 16 lakh registered pharmacists in India and around three lakh of them are passing out every year from pharmacy institutions across the country, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar told Lok Sabha on Friday. In a written reply to a question, she said the Centre has provided Rs 651.97 crore for strengthening the drug regulatory system, including upgradation of existing state laboratories, setting up of new drug testing laboratories and upgradation of existing state drug control offices.

Medical or chemist stores comes under the purview of respective State Drug Control Department and State Pharmacy Councils. Sales and distribution of drugs in the country are regulated under the provisions of Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and its Rules by the State Licensing Authorities (SLAs) appointed by respective state governments.

SLAs are legally empowered to take stringent action in case of any non-compliance. ''As on date approximately 16 lakh registered pharmacists are available in the country and approximately three lakh pharmacists are passing out per annum from pharmacy institutions all across the country, thus meeting the healthcare requirements of the country,'' Pawar said.

