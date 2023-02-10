No confirmation Russian missiles entered Romanian airspace, says Romania's defence ministry
The information that two Russian missiles crossed into Romanian airspace before entering Ukraine on Friday is not confirmed, Romania's defence ministry said.
Ukraine's top general said two Kaliber missiles launched from the Black Sea had entered Moldovan airspace, then flew into Romanian airspace, before entering Ukraine. Reuters could not immediately verify the statement.
