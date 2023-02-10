Left Menu

MP: Mentally unwell teen raped, impregnated in Indore facility for specially-abled; hunt on for accused

PTI | Indore | Updated: 10-02-2023 15:56 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 15:56 IST
MP: Mentally unwell teen raped, impregnated in Indore facility for specially-abled; hunt on for accused
  Country:
  India

A mentally unwell teen girl was raped in a facility for the specially-abled in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, the crime coming to light after she got pregnant, police said on Friday.

A rape case was filed late Thursday night on the complaint of the mother of the 17-year-old victim and efforts were on to nab the unidentified accused, Deputy Commissioner of Police Sampat Upadhyay told PTI.

The accused has been charged under Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act provisions, the DCP said.

''The victim is unable to identify the accused or the date of crime. We are taking the help of medical experts to move ahead with the probe,'' Upadhyay added.

Meanwhile, state social justice department joint director Suchita Tirkey said a probe panel has been constituted in connection with the incident and it will soon visit the facility, which is run by a social organisation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

