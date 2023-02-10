Moldova says Russian missile violated its airspace, summons Russian envoy

Moldova said a Russian missile violated its airspace on Friday morning and summoned the Russian ambassador to protest.

"The Ministry of Defence, in cooperation with the responsible structures of the country, closely monitors the situation in the region and strongly condemns the violation of the airspace of Moldova," the defence ministry said.

The foreign ministry said the Russian ambassador had been urgently summoned and added: "We resolutely reject the latest unfriendly actions and statements against Moldova, which is absolutely unacceptable for our people. We call on the Russian Federation to stop military aggression against a neighbouring country, leading to numerous human casualties and material damage."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)