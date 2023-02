BRIEF-India Supreme Court Says Hearing Related To Investor Losses After Hindenburg Report On Adani To Continue On Monday

Adani Enterprises Ltd: * INDIA SOLICITOR GENERAL TELLS SUPREME COURT MARKET REGULATOR "IS ON TOP OF" ADANI MATTER

* INDIA SUPREME COURT ASKS MARKET REGULATOR HOW TO ENSURE PROTECTION OF INDIAN INVESTORS AFTER SHORT SELLING REPORT ON ADANI * INDIA SUPREME COURT NOTES INVESTORS SUFFERED LOSSES AFTER SHORT SELLER REPORT, NEED TO SAFEGUARD INVESTORS

* INDIA SUPREME COURT SAYS HEARING RELATED TO INVESTOR LOSSES AFTER HINDENBURG REPORT ON ADANI TO CONTINUE ON MONDAY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

