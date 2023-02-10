Maha: Man held for mowing down journalist had made similar attempt on activist in 2020, say police

A land dealer accused of mowing down a journalist in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri district also faces four more cases, including one in which he allegedly tried to run over an activist, a police official said on Friday. Journalist Shashikant Warishe (48) was injured on Monday when an SUV allegedly driven by Pandharinath Amberkar hit his two-wheeler near a petrol pump at Rajapur, some 440 km from Mumbai. Warishe died in hospital the next day.

It has been alleged that Amberkar, now arrested and booked for murder, used to threaten any person who opposed land acquisition for a proposed refinery in the area. He had allegedly tried to harm an activist, who is opposed to the petroleum project, in a similar fashion, the official said.

In the case of the activist, Manoj Mayekar, Amberkar's SUV hit the former’s two-wheeler in the jurisdiction of Nate police station in the district in April 2020. Mayekar spent two weeks in hospital due to the alleged attack, said the official. An FIR was then registered against Amberkar.

Of the three other cases against Amberkar, two are for assault, while the third one is about violation of COVID-related norms, the official said. “Police are now going through the status of all these cases,” he said.

An article written by Warishe against Amberkar had appeared in a local Marathi newspaper on the morning of the incident.

The police initially booked Amberkar under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code. Later, they added section 302 (murder) to the FIR.

An official of the rank of deputy superintendent of police is probing the Warishe murder case.

So far, statements of more than 30 persons have been recorded, said the official, adding that the Ratnagiri police have collected strong evidence which will help Amberkar’s conviction.

