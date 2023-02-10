NATO-Russia phone channels between remain open -TASS cites Russian deputy foreign minister
Channels of telephone communication between Russia and NATO remain open, state-owned news agency TASS cited Russian deputy minister Alexander Grushko as saying on Friday.
Relations between Moscow and the U.S.-led Atlantic alliance are at post-Cold War lows following Russia's decision to send tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine nearly a year ago in what it calls a "special military operation".
